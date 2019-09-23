Mason Rudolph takes blame for Steelers loss

There were plenty of things wrong with the Steelers yesterday, but their backup quarterback said it was all his fault.

Via Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, new starter Mason Rudolph said the burden should fall on him, after the Steelers fell to 0-3 with a loss at San Francisco.

“We just came out slow,” Rudolph said. “I’m more to blame than anyone.”

Actually, Rudolph threw a pair of second-half touchdowns, and gave the Steelers a fourth-quarter lead in his first start in place of the injured Ben Roethlisberger. He was 14-of-27 for 174 yards and an interception to go with the two scoring passes, for a thoroughly average passer rating of 81.4.

Specifically, Rudolph said they needed to be able to capitalize on turnovers. The Steelers created five of those, but the offense only turned those possessions into a pair of field goals in the first half.

“We’ve got to get more out of it,” Rudolph said. “A lot of that falls on my shoulders, getting us in the end zone and converting on possession downs. . . .

“No doubt. I told Cam [Heyward] that. That game’s on us. We had so many opportunities, with the turnovers in the first half and the momentum swing with the defense. We’ve got to put more points on the board for you guys.”

The learning process is ongoing for Rudolph, but the Steelers may have to ask him to do more Other than a 76-yard pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rudolph averaged 3.8 yards per attempt.