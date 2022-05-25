For the first four years of Mason Rudolph‘s career, he had no shot at being the Steelers starting quarterback.

That was Ben Roethlisberger’s job and Rudolph wasn’t just going to take it from him.

One could make the argument that he has — at most — a 33 percent chance of being the Week One starter in 2022 after Pittsburgh signed Mitchell Trubisky in free agency and then drafted Pitt’s Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick.

But at the Steelers OTAs this week, Rudolph admitted he’s more excited about this year than his first four.

“You knew there was a Hall-of-Fame quarterback in front of you and you were developing, getting better at your position, and doing everything you can to be ready in case your number was called,” Rudolph said, via the team’s website. “Obviously, it’s a bit more realistic this year that it will be called.”

Rudolph also said he feels like his four years of experience with the Steelers is an advantage over Trubisky and Pickett. That’s likely part of why noted it wasn’t disappointing for the club to go out and pick up those QBs during the offseason.

“Everything I want is still in front of me. I still have an opportunity to be a starter,” Rudolph said. “I can’t control what goes on on the second floor, but I’ve been told that and I’m excited to do my best to compete to be the guy. Everyone gets motivation from different places. I’d be lying if I said it didn’t motivate. That’s going to motivate any competitor.”

But could Rudolph’s extensive experience with the Steelers work against him? It’s possible, since he’s more of a known commodity. In 17 career appearances, Rudolph has completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 2,366 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The team is 5-4-1 in Rudolph’s 10 starts, including the tie with the Lions last year.

Mason Rudolph: I still have an opportunity to be a starter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk