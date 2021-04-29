Mason Rudolph is sticking around for another season

Just hours after news broke that the Steelers were working to keep Mason Rudolph around for another season, the deal was done.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger’s backup reached an agreement on a one-year contract extension.

Rudolph has 2,089 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 games. He’s 5-4 in nine starts.

Since the third-year quarterback has the most experience with the Steelers, he could win the job by default after Roethlisberger retires.

Pittsburgh also brought in Dwayne Haskins and re-signed Josh Dobbs this offseason, so there could be some competition in camp. The two are both on one-year deals.

While the financial details of Rudolph’s extension are unknown, he’s due to make a base salary of $1.014 in 2021.

