Steelers QB Mason Rudolph cleared to fully practice two weeks after getting knocked out on field

Two weeks after he was knocked unconscious against the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph will be allowed to return to the field.

Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten announced Wednesday that Rudolph has been cleared by a neurological consultant to fully practice after the team’s bye week.

This afternoon #Steelers QB Mason Rudolph was cleared by an independent neurological consultant to fully return to action following the team’s bye weekend. Rudolph is no longer in the concussion protocol. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 16, 2019

Rudolph had to be carried off the field during the Steelers’ Week 5 loss to the Ravens after taking a brutal hit from safety Earl Thomas while running toward the line of scrimmage. Rudolph seemed to immediately go unconscious upon taking the hit, in which Thomas’ helmet made direct contact with the lower part of the quarterback’s facemask.

Thomas later said he was fined $21,000 for the hit.

Mason Rudolph's facemask was removed before exiting the field. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Rudolph was able to return to Steelers practice days after the hit and take scout team snaps, but was still ruled out for last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. In Rudolph’s place, undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges has filled in under center.

After the Steelers’ bye this week, it appears Rudolph is all set to make his return against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.

