Mason Rudolph remains in concussion protocol

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph will return to the starting lineup when he is cleared from concussion protocol. But an independent neurologist has yet to clear Rudolph, Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said Tuesday.

“Mason remains in the concussion protocol and has not been cleared by the independent neurological consultant,” Lauten told Ed Bouchette of TheAthletic.com. “Until he is cleared, and per the concussion protocol, he will not be made available to the media.”

The Steelers are off this week before playing Miami, so Rudolph has time.

He had limited practices last week, but third quarterback Devlin Hodges started Sunday night in the Steelers’ victory over the Chargers.

Rudolph took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Ravens safety Earl Thomas that knocked him unconscious in Week Five. The NFL fined Thomas $21,056 for the illegal hit.