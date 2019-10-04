Mason Rudolph putting emphasis on getting ball to JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Steelers got a win on Monday night, but they didn’t get much from wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on the way to victory.

Smith-Schuster had three catches for 15 yards in the win, which marks his lowest yardage total since being shut out entirely in the first game of his rookie season. On Thursday, quarterback Mason Rudolph said it’s just a “matter of time” before everything clicks offensively for the Steelers and that he’s aware of the need to get the ball to the team’s best players.

“Got to get the ball to your best players, and that’s something you look forward to every week in the gameplan, so it’s just an emphasis on my end,” Rudolph said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “JuJu is a team player, and there’s going to be games like that where they might take him away or other guys have to step up and make plays and they did that Monday night. That’s the type of group we have.”

Smith-Schuster has been bothered by a toe injury this week and that could impact any plans to make him more of a centerpiece in the offense against the Ravens.