Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph found out last Saturday that he would be starting against the Lions because Ben Roethlisberger tested positive for COVID-19 and he’s heading into this weekend without being totally sure of his role.

Roethlisberger could be cleared in time to play against the Chargers on Sunday night, but Rudolph is the quarterback working with the first team this week. He said Thursday that the uncertainty is “just the nature of being a backup quarterback right now” and that it’s taught him that he has to “always be ready” to start, so this week isn’t a major difference.

“I think every opportunity is an opportunity to prove myself to my teammates, to our coaches, that I can be a starter,” Rudolph said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “I’m not gonna put any pressure on it any more than I did Sunday or at practice today. I’m my own hardest critic at times, and to a fault, but I’m excited about it. If that happens, if I’m the guy, we’re gonna go.”

Rudolph was 30-of-50 for 242 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in last Sunday’s 16-16 tie.

Mason Rudolph: If I’m the guy this weekend, we’re gonna go originally appeared on Pro Football Talk