Mason Rudolph‘s work in Steelers training camp has drawn some good reviews, but the quarterback knows that it will take more than good practice sessions to wind up ahead of Mitch Trubisky and first-round pick Kenny Pickett on the depth chart.

Rudolph is currently listed as the No. 2 quarterback behind Trubisky and sees Saturday’s game against the Seahawks as a key moment in his bid to move up the ladder. He said on Monday that you strive for “an impressive collective body of work, but games are more important” when it comes to evaluating who are the best players to have on the field come September.

“I think you’re always trying to prove yourself,” Rudolph said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Every chance you get, you want to prove it. It’s one thing to do it in practice. It’s another to do it in a stadium. We have a lot of young guys, and I’m excited to lead those guys and make them feel comfortable out there when the bullets are flying.”

The Steelers have not shared any plans for playing time for quarterbacks or any other positions at this point. That decision may shed some light into how much of a chance Rudolph has to leapfrog Trubisky before the preseason is over.

Mason Rudolph looking to prove himself in preseason opener originally appeared on Pro Football Talk