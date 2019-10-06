Mason Rudolph knocked out on scary hit

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph appeared to be knocked unconscious after being sandwiched between two players.

Earl Thomas hit Rudolph from the front and Brandon Carr from the back as the quarterback left his feet on a third-down throw in the third quarter. Thomas was penalized for roughing the passer but was not ejected.

Teammates immediately and frantically signaled for medical help for Rudolph.

Steelers players showed obvious concern as medical personnel cut off Rudolph’s facemask. He sat up and was awake before being helped to his feet and helped off the field.

“I’m good,” Rudolph said to teammates as he left for the locker room with assistance. He appeared unsteady on his feet.

Devlin Hodges replaced Rudolph.