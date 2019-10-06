Mason Rudolph home from hospital

Considering how ugly it initially looked, the news around Mason Rudolph appears to be relatively good.

Rudolph has been released from the hospital and is now resting from home after suffering a concussion today against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported and PFT has confirmed. That’s about the best news that could be hoped for after Rudolph was knocked unconscious on the field today.

The injury itself was hard to watch, and that was compounded by the aftermath. The medical staff came onto the field and removed his facemask, as is standard protocol when a player is stretchered off the field. But then the medical cart malfunctioned, and the Steelers let Rudolph walk off the field under assistance instead of being carried off.

Now Rudolph appears to be on the road to recovery, although it remains to be seen how soon he’ll be able to get back on the field.