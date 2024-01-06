Mason Rudolph fumble leaves Steelers, Ravens tied 7-7 at half

The Ravens pass rush kept things tied at 7-7 before halftime in Baltimore.

Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy sacked and stripped Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in Ravens territory with seconds to play in the first half and the Ravens recovered to keep the Steelers from having a chance to put any points on the board before the break. The play came two snaps after Jadeveon Clowney had a strip-sack of his own, but the Steelers were able to recover that one.

The Steelers got the ball into Ravens territory after tight end Isaiah Likely tied the game with a 27-yard touchdown pass with the help of a heads-up play by kick returner Godwin Igwebuike. The Ravens' kickoff died near the sideline and Igwebuike fielded it with his feet out of bounds, which meant the ball got spotted at the 40-yard-line. They used passes to Jaylen Warren and Pat Freiermuth to move the ball inside the Ravens' 40, but the sacks killed any field goal hopes.

Clowney's sack was beneficial to his bank account as well as the Ravens' chances of getting a win. He is up to 9.5 sacks on the season and triggered a $750,000 bonus for hitting the nine-sack mark.

The Ravens will get the ball coming out of halftime and we'll see if their offense can keep their momentum going after the Likely touchdown.