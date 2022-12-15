For years, Mason Rudolph was the Steelers’ primary backup quarterback to Ben Roethlisberger.

Then Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky as a free agent, and drafted Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall.

Now, Pickett is the starter. Trubisky has been the primary backup, dressing on Sundays. And Rudolph has taken very limited reps and has been inactive as the team’s third QB.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that he regards Trubisky and Rudolph as “2 and 2a” as backup options. But that’s not exactly how Rudolph would characterize things.

“I felt like I hadn’t been active on Sundays,” Rudolph said Wednesday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Rudolph could be thrust back into the starting lineup this week if Pickett does not clear the concussion protocol. Rudolph split reps with Trubisky at Wednesday’s practice, with Pickett being a limited participant in the session. Rudolph said it was fun to call a play with the starting offense again in practice and he felt he was able to shake off any rust relatively quickly.

Rudolph’s future beyond this season is unknown, but he plans to make the most of the opportunity on Sunday if he gets it.

“My only concern is obviously winning the game,” Rudolph said. “If I get the nod, let’s go win the game.”

Mason Rudolph: I felt like I haven’t been active on Sundays originally appeared on Pro Football Talk