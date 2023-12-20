Mason Rudolph: As far as I know, I'm playing and that's the way I'm treating it.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has been with the organization since 2018 when the club selected him in the third round of that year’s draft.

He started eight games in 2019 when Ben Roethlisberger was sidelined by an elbow injury. Then he started one contest in 2020 and another in 2021.

He received his first playing time in two years in Saturday’s loss to the Colts and is now in line to start the Week 16 matchup against Cincinnati.

Even as the Steelers are in danger of falling out of contention, Rudolph said he’s not feeling pressure as he steps in behind center.

“We feel a sense of urgency and coach [Mike] Tomlin has challenged the whole offense — the passing game to make improvements and you know, the offense as a whole to score more points,” Rudolph said in his press conference. “So, that falls heavily upon the quarterback to be the catalyst for that. So, we're all working in that direction, we want to score points, I want to get the ball to the playmakers that we have and move the chains.”

While the Steelers are getting Rudolph ready to play, Tomlin noted on Monday that there’s a possibility Kenny Pickett will be able to return after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. Pickett was a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice.

Rudolph said whatever happens with Pickett’s availability is out of his control.

“I'm going to take the reps that I was given today and do the best with it,” Rudolph said. “And you know, I talked to Coach T for the final [decision], but as far as I know, I'm playing and that's the way I'm treating it. And I'm going to maximize each day and practice each rep and get back into the flow with the guys and get a rhythm going. And I think I've got it, but anytime you're out of it for two or three months since I guess training camp, it takes a bit.”

In 18 career appearances with 10 starts, Rudolph has completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 2,369 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.