Mason Rudolph could stay in Pittsburgh if Steelers release Mitch Trubisky

According to Pittsburgh Steelers writer Tim Benz, Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph hasn’t closed the door on a return to Pittsburgh next season.

Mason is set to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins. After spending 2022 stuck as the team’s third-string quarterback behind Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky, Rudolph’s top offseason priority is to sign with a team that can give him a chance to compete for a starting spot.

If that isn’t a possibility, Rudolph could re-sign with the Steelers but it would be contingent on Pittsburgh releasing Trubisky. The Steelers could save $8 million in salary cap space if they cut Trubisky before June 1 and it makes a ton of sense they do just that.

Trubisky started the first four games of the 2022 season before being benched at halftime of that fourth game in favor of Kenny Pickett.

The Steelers drafted Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 draft. When Ben Roethlisberger was lost for all of the 2019 season, Rudolph started eight games, going 5-3.

