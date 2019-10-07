Mason Rudolph back at Steelers facility a day after scary hit that knocked him out

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was back at team facilities a day after he was knocked out cold on the field. Rudolph suffered a concussion during Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, and was sent to the hospital to be evaluated.

Rudolph, 24, was released from the hospital Sunday, and was able to report to the team Monday. Rudolph was spotted in the locker room chatting with teammates, according to Joe Rutter of TribLive.com.

Rudolph’s presence at team facilities does not mean he’ll play in Week 6. Rudolph is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Because of that, Rudolph was not available to speak with reporters Monday. He’ll need to pass the NFL’s required tests in order to get cleared for game action again.

If Rudolph can’t go, he’ll be replaced by Devlin Hodges. The 23-year-old undrafted Hodges came on in relief of Rudolph on Sunday. Hodges completed 7-of-9 attempts for 68 yards in his limited appearance.

Given the nature of Rudolph’s injury, the Steelers will want to play it safe with him. It’s a good sign that Rudolph was able to be around the team Monday, but there’s still plenty of work to be done before he’s allowed to get back on the field.

