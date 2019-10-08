Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was at the team’s facility on Monday and reports from media members on hand said that he looked to be in good spirits while visiting with his teammates a day after he was knocked unconscious during an overtime loss to the Ravens.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had a similar read on how the quarterback is doing. He said during a Tuesday press conference that Rudolph “appears to be doing fine” after going to the hospital for evaluation on Sunday.

While the reports on Rudolph are positive, he was diagnosed with a concussion and will need to clear the concussion protocol before he’s eligible to return to action. Each concussion heals in its own time and Tomlin said there’s no timetable at this point for when Rudolph might be in line to get cleared.

“When he’s available to us, he’s available to us,” Tomlin said.

Devlin Hodges is in line to start as long as Rudolph is out and Tomlin said he’s comfortable moving forward with the quarterbacks on hand, which means Paxton Lynch would be summoned from the practice squad to back Hodges up against the Chargers this weekend.