After defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi signed with the Steelers last month, many noted that he and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph share some history.

Ogunjobi was suspended one game for his involvement in a fight that started between Rudolph and Ogunjobi’s former Browns teammate Myles Garrett during a 2019 game between the two AFC North teams. Ogunjobi knocked Rudolph down after Garrett hit the quarterback in the head with a helmet and later said that Garrett told him Rudolph used a racial slur, which Rudolph has denied. Given the history, it seemed reasonable to wonder how the two players would get along with Ogunjobi now in Pittsburgh.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Ogunjobi suggested that won’t be a problem. He said Rudolph was among a number of his new teammates who have gotten in touch to welcome Ogunjobi to the club.

“I know a bunch of guys from just playing against them, you know, just being in the league now going on my sixth year. So, the love’s already there,” Ogunjobi said, via SteelersDepot.com. “You know, obviously, I’ve been in the division for six years now. Seeing guys like Cam [Heyward], T.J. [Watt], [Alex] Highsmith, those guys all reached out. Karl Joseph, Genard Avery, just a bunch of guys have reached out. Mason Rudolph. You know, the guys just reaching out, happy to have me. So . . . just excited to get to work. I understand the business of the game, I understand how things happen and, once again, I’m just blessed for the opportunity. I’m excited to get to work.”

With Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett on the depth chart at quarterback, Rudolph may not be guaranteed a roster spot in the fall and that leaves him with bigger things to focus on than rehashing what happened three years ago.

Mason Rudolph among Steelers who reached out to Larry Ogunjobi originally appeared on Pro Football Talk