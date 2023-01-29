Mason Robinson worth the wait for Penn State Class of 2023

Penn State got an early jump on the recruiting effort for defensive end Mason Robinson out of Maryland, and its patience and effort eventually paid off. When Robinson committed to another Big Ten program during his recruiting process, Penn State kept the door open leading up to the early signing period in hopes an official visit would sway Robinson to Happy Valley.

And you know what? It worked.

Robinson flipped from Northwestern to Penn State just days after making an official visit to Penn State, and after a handful of previous unofficial visits. Robinson joins a recruiting class that was heavy on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football, with a couple of defensive players worth watching as they are developed by Penn State. Robinson could be a fun player to watch grow in Happy Valley.

Here is a quick rundown of his recruiting profile in the Class of 2023.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 12 73 Rivals 3 – 9 33 ESPN 3 – 12 85 On3 Recruiting 3 – 20 101 247 Composite 3 685 12 73

Vitals

Hometown Owings Mills, MD Projected Position Edge Height 6-3.5 Weight 230 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered by Penn State on April 16, 2021

Unofficial visit to Penn State on June 5, 2021

Unofficial visit to Penn State on September 18, 2021

Unofficial visit to Penn State on April 9, 2022

Commits to Northwestern on May 28, 2022

Official visit to Penn State on December 9, 2022

Decommits from Northwestern on December 13, 2022

Commits to Penn State on December 13, 2022

Signs letter of intent for Penn State on December 21, 2022

Offers

Penn State

Northwestern

Boston College

Duke

Georgia

Marshall

Miami

Michigan

Morgan State

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pittsburgh

South Carolina

Stanford

Tennessee

Virginia

Virginia Tech

West Virginia

