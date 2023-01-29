Mason Robinson worth the wait for Penn State Class of 2023
Penn State got an early jump on the recruiting effort for defensive end Mason Robinson out of Maryland, and its patience and effort eventually paid off. When Robinson committed to another Big Ten program during his recruiting process, Penn State kept the door open leading up to the early signing period in hopes an official visit would sway Robinson to Happy Valley.
And you know what? It worked.
Robinson flipped from Northwestern to Penn State just days after making an official visit to Penn State, and after a handful of previous unofficial visits. Robinson joins a recruiting class that was heavy on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football, with a couple of defensive players worth watching as they are developed by Penn State. Robinson could be a fun player to watch grow in Happy Valley.
Here is a quick rundown of his recruiting profile in the Class of 2023.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
12
73
Rivals
3
–
9
33
ESPN
3
–
12
85
On3 Recruiting
3
–
20
101
247 Composite
3
685
12
73
Vitals
Hometown
Owings Mills, MD
Projected Position
Edge
Height
6-3.5
Weight
230
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered by Penn State on April 16, 2021
Unofficial visit to Penn State on June 5, 2021
Unofficial visit to Penn State on September 18, 2021
Unofficial visit to Penn State on April 9, 2022
Commits to Northwestern on May 28, 2022
Official visit to Penn State on December 9, 2022
Decommits from Northwestern on December 13, 2022
Commits to Penn State on December 13, 2022
Signs letter of intent for Penn State on December 21, 2022
Offers
Northwestern
Boston College
Duke
Marshall
Miami
Morgan State
Pittsburgh
South Carolina
Stanford
Virginia
Virginia Tech
West Virginia
Going back to where it all started. #WeAre 🦁@coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/vM4ydc23sj
— Mason Robinson (@Mason42Robinson) December 13, 2022
Family forever!🤞🏾 https://t.co/PwWucDLYlh
— Mason Robinson (@Mason42Robinson) December 21, 2022