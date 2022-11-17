Mason Plumlee: Scouting report and accolades

Mason Plumlee|#7

Charlotte Hornets

Position: C-F Born: 03/05/90 Height: 6-11 / 2.11 Weight: 238 lbs. / 108 kg. Salary: $9,080,417

SCOUTING REPORT

Strong presence under the rim… Hard-nosed defender… Selfless teammate… Great court vision for a big man… Runs the floor well… Can finish at the rim with high efficiency… Bad free-throw shooter… Doesn’t have any kind of reliable jumper… Limited talent to create shots for himself… Managed to carve out a long career knowing his role.

ACCOLADES

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2014)

World Cup gold: 1 (2014)

NCAA titles: 1 (2010)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 238.2 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-11.25

Height with shoes: 7-foot-0.5

Standing reach: 9-foot-0

Hand width: 9.5 inches

Hand length: 9.75 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-11

