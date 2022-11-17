Mason Plumlee: Scouting report and accolades
Mason Plumlee|#7
Position:
C-F
Born:
03/05/90
Height:
6-11 / 2.11
Weight:
238 lbs. / 108 kg.
Salary:
$9,080,417
SCOUTING REPORT
Strong presence under the rim… Hard-nosed defender… Selfless teammate… Great court vision for a big man… Runs the floor well… Can finish at the rim with high efficiency… Bad free-throw shooter… Doesn’t have any kind of reliable jumper… Limited talent to create shots for himself… Managed to carve out a long career knowing his role.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2014)
World Cup gold: 1 (2014)
NCAA titles: 1 (2010)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 238.2 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-11.25
Height with shoes: 7-foot-0.5
Standing reach: 9-foot-0
Hand width: 9.5 inches
Hand length: 9.75 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-11