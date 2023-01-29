Mason Plumlee with a dunk vs the Miami Heat
Tatum has already equaled all the other 50-point games in Celtics history in total apart from Larry Legend's.
Mark Williams (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Miami Heat, 01/29/2023
Jayson Tatum may have fouled LeBron James in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night, but he wasn't about to admit it. Here's how the Celtics star reacted to the controversy.
This call was bad even the officials admitted they got it wrong after the game.
Patrick Reed is involved in yet another rules controversy after the American declared that, despite TV suggesting otherwise, he was “100 percent certain" that it was his ball lodged up a tree in Dubai. His insistence permitted him a favourable drop and spared him a walk back to the tee.
The 49ers were onto another quarterback early in Sunday's game.
Novak Djokovic said it "hurts him and me" after they decided that his father would not be courtside to see him win the Australian Open on Sunday, following a controversy over a Russian flag."We both agreed that it would probably be better that he's not there," Djokovic said after winning a 10th Australian Open title.
Football, orange or basketball, Tennessee football quarterback Joe Milton's arm strength is something to behold.
Steve Kerr believes that Donte DiVincenzo quickly has become a Warriors fan favorite because of his "fearless" play on the court.
The Bengals-Chiefs AFC championship game trash talk is getting embarrassing.
After a controversial loss to Boston, Lakers announce LeBron James and Anthony Davis will miss game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday with injuries.
From the sounds of things, Boston plans on pushing the chips in at the trade deadline.
“He’s made some progress, but I’d be the first one to tell you he’s nowhere near playing.”
These three aspects of their game played a role in the #49ers' loss to the #Eagles in the NFC Championship Game
Max Homa has perspective, yes, but after winning for the first time as a dad, Homa offered somme insight into why he works harder now than ever.
After 56 minutes of frustrating 49ers football, Trent Williams had seen enough.
The Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target, according to a new report Sunday.
While 49ers should be commended for reaching NFC title game with QB3 Brock Purdy, a rookie, the offseason presents questions on their QB future.
LeBron James finished with 41 points, but a missed foul call on the final play of regulation prevented the Lakers from potentially beating the Celtics in a 125-121 overtime loss.
Sabalenka beat Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final and is targeting the very top of the game