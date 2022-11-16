Mason McTavish with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Victor Santos, 58, was charged Tuesday with 26 total counts in connection to a Warsaw bus crash involving a Chicago high school hockey team.
Taylor Heinicke has picked his new Jordans after beating the Eagles.
Old-guard feminists may not like it, but the new-age NIL revolution has proven an age-old maxim: Sex sells. College athletes are taking advantage.
There was no change at the top of the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. Georgia remains No. 1 followed by Ohio State, Michigan.
Among the features of the home, the listing says: A "beautiful Zen garden designed for those who enjoy yoga outdoors, downtime and sounds of nature."
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
Should a two-loss team be that high when one-loss USC is still a thing?
NBA trade speculation surrounding LeBron James has returned with the Lakers' 3-10 start and the Suns are in the middle of it.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
The Packers traded up to draft Rodgers in the third round, but his ball-security issues cost him his job.
Marcus Smart and the 2022-23 Boston Celtics have made waves with their new game clock trick. Here's how it works, and why it's so effective.
Firas Zahabi thinks referee Marc Goddard did Israel Adesanya a huge favor by jumping in to stop his UFC 281 fight with Alex Pereira.
Take a look at the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, the third release of 2022.
Who would've thought a rookie who was playing barely one-third of the snaps would be so critical to the Eagles' success?
Rafael Nadal says he is "going to die" trying to return to the level of tennis that saw him capture a record 22 Grand Slam singles titles after his hopes of a first ever ATP Finals title and becoming year end world number one were all but extinguished on Tuesday.
The latest Yankees free agent and trade buzz and rumors during the 2022-23 MLB offseason.
The #49ers made a swap at QB and WR on the practice squad.
Eno Benjamin wasn't happy with his diminished role with the Arizona Cardinals and he didn't hide it, per sources. That's why he's an ex-Cardinal.
In addition to dealing with a 3-10 record, the Lakers are starting to fear a nightmare scenario could play itself out.