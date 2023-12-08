Mason Marchment with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals
Mason Marchment (Dallas Stars) with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 12/07/2023
Mason Marchment (Dallas Stars) with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 12/07/2023
Both quarterbacks are very good at extending plays. But Prescott is really good throwing the ball on those plays, too. And as the 49ers just showed us, you can't exactly say the same about Hurts.
The NFC East could be all but decided Sunday.
Which fantasy stalwarts should we temper expectations for in Week 14? Here's Kate Magdziuk's list, headlined by the likely NFL Rookie of the Year.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his top plays for DFS Week 14!
"While it was scary, it is NOT career ending," Hurst wrote.
The Cowboys currently occupy one of those wild-card spots ... and are almost certainly going to the playoffs no matter what. Here are key questions for the Vikings, Packers, Rams and Seahawks as they battle for the other two.
Vanderbilt was 27-55 in Mason's time with the team.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
The All-Star outfielder is headed to the Bronx after a year and a half in San Diego.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Joshua Dobbs has turned the ball over six times during the Vikings' two-game slide
With four teams headed to Las Vegas, you don’t need every star. Just a few stars, and some household names.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
The day after Juneteenth, the Cardinals and Giants will play at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
There are few things that hurt like a tough defeat in fantasy. Jorge Martin shares the pain from several late heartbreakers in Week 13.
Tyrod Taylor will serve as the backup after coming off injured reserve and missing the last four games.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!