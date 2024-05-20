Mason LaFond set to transfer to Paramus Catholic

There was a significant transfer over the weekend as offensive lineman Mason LaFond is joining a new North Jersey parochial.

A class of 2026 offensive lineman, LaFond is joining Paramus Catholic (Paramus, New Jersey). The athletic director at Paramus Catholic is Jimmy Cavallo.

LaFond has previously been at St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, New Jersey). He is a 6-foot-2, 275-pound offensive lineman who has had a strong spring on the camp circuit.

He lines up as an interior offensive lineman and a defensive tackle. LaFond posted on social media about the transfer to Paramus Catholic on Monday:

I have transferred to Paramus Catholic High School for the rest of my high school education. I will be forever grateful to the Saint Peter’s Prep community for my time as a marauder. @Greg_Russo @PCFB_Paladins @PCFBrecruits @BrendanScoutsNJ @BrianDohn247 @VarsityAces pic.twitter.com/nrUVBI7Nqq — Mason LaFond (@MasonLaFond) May 20, 2024

Last season in a rebuilding year, Paramus Catholic went 3-8. They are projected to have a tough schedule again this fall.

They start their season on Sept. 7 at Pope John XXIII(Sparta, New Jersey). Two weeks later, they are scheduled to play at St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, New Jersey).

