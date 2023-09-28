Mason Kralj a captain in all phases for Great Falls High

One of the state’s leading tacklers as a sophomore, Mason Kralj was a player performing beyond his years.

Now a captain as a junior, the middle linebacker is proving to be the heartbeat of the Great Falls High football team.

“There’s a reason he’s a captain and realistically he’s the leader of our team as a junior,” Bison head coach Coda Tchida said. “He loves this team and he’s willing to do anything, play any position. We’re lucky to have him and I’m honestly glad he’s only a junior, because we’ll get him back.”

Kralj and Great Falls High (2-1 Eastern AA, 3-2 overall) will be at Memorial Stadium Friday night for a conference contest against Bozeman Gallatin (2-1, 4-1) at 7 p.m. for homecoming.

C.M. Russell High (1-2, 3-2) heads to Billings for an Eastern AA game against Skyview (1-2, 1-4) at Daylis Stadium at 7 p.m.

As a sophomore, Kralj was fourth in Class AA with 105 total tackles and led the Bison with over 10 stops per game. Through five games this fall, Kralj ranks third in the category with nine tackles per game, right behind Great Falls High free safety Grant O’Neill.

While Kralj is proud of the output, he said he's more concerned with the team's result than the statistics.

“We try not to get caught up into it too much,” Kralj said. “I know for me, I try to worry about if we win on Friday night or not. I think that’s just a testament to coaching. Our coaches putting us in the right position, and it’s a testament to our players, doing their job. I think it’s just us doing our job and our teammates doing their job. So, that’s not only a testament to me and Grant, but the coaches and players around us.”

Kralj helps lead a Bison defensive unit that returned only a handful of starters, such as cornerback Ryder English and defensive end Cooper Collins. Last Thursday against Billings Senior, Great Falls High surrendered just one score and 70 yards rushing in a 27-7 win.

“I do think our defense is starting to come together,” Kralj said. “We have a lot of new faces and a lot of new guys, but I think we’re starting to trust each other and be comfortable with each other. I think once that starts happening, we have what it takes to be an effective defense. Not only in the conference, but in the state.”

Primarily a blocking tight end in Great Falls High’s run-heavy scheme, Kralj also tallied a receiving touchdown earlier this season against Missoula Hellgate. Kralj leads by example in all areas, Tchida said, whether in weight training, film study or the practice field.

“I’ve been around the kid since his freshman year, and he epitomizes being a Bison football player,” Tchida said. “He really studies the film and he’s very detail oriented. He’s a great communicator and he knows all the plays that are coming at him and he gets downhill fast. He loves to hit, and on the offensive side as well as a blocker. He loves to stick his head in there and make plays.”

Kralj grew up watching Great Falls High athletics and had always dreamed of suiting up for the Bison. Now that it’s his turn to perform, he said he’s committed to leaving it all out on the field.

“It’s a privilege to play here,” Kralj said. “Not only is it a privilege, but there’s a lot of pressure on you every day, which I love. I think wearing the Bison jersey, you’re not only wearing it for the school but you’re wearing it for people in the past.”

Gallatin has been one of the top teams in the state so far this season, but suffered its first setback last week in a 24-17 loss to Bozeman High. Grant Vigen, son of Montana State head coach Brent Vigen, and Reese Dahlke split time at quarterback for the Raptors. Vigen is primarily a passer while Dahlke is an explosive runner, Tchida said.

Carter Dahlke and Nebraska commit Quinn Clark are both top five in the conference in receiving, and linebacker Joshua Woodberry leads the AA in tackles.

“Gallatin is very senior-heavy,” Tchida said. “A lot of kids with a lot of experience. They’re fast, they’re big. They’re coached really well. We’re going to have to play a really good game with no turnovers and force a few, but I think we’re up to the challenge.”

Bison running back Izayah Brown is coming off another big performance in the victory over Senior, rumbling for 175 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Riley Collette played his best game of the season against the Broncs, Tchida said, completing 9 of 12 passes for 132 yards with touchdowns to Cole Azar and Dane Gundlach.

CMR at Skyview

The Rustlers cruised to victory last week at home against Belgrade, scoring 34 second-half points to earn a 50-9 decision.

Running back Keegan Fuller paced the offense with 157 yards and three touchdowns, while sophomore receiver Drew Etcheberry hauled in seven catches for 107 yards and a score.

Quarterback Caleb Taylor threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns, while the defense held the Panthers to just 160 yards total and 12 yards passing.

Skyview is coming off a 39-0 loss to Billings West last week. Receiver Grayden Wilkinson is seventh in the Eastern AA with 281 yards and three touchdowns for the Falcons.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Mason Kralj a captain in all phases for Great Falls High