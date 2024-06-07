Mason Greenwood says ‘yes’ to Italian giants as transfer race heats up

Mason Greenwood says ‘yes’ to Italian giants as transfer race heats up

Juventus are making their intentions clear ahead of the summer transfer window by reportedly advancing their pursuit of Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood is scheduled to return to United in the coming weeks after enjoying a season-long loan at Getafe. The forward earned plaudits in Spain after scoring eight goals and registering six assists in La Liga. He also picked up Getafe’s Player of the Year award.

However, Greenwood’s days at United are numbered following an arrest in January 2022 for attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

Although the charges were subsequently dropped, United are still expected to sell Greenwood this summer.

Several clubs around Europe have been linked with a move for Greenwood, including Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

The latest reports from Italy suggest that Juventus have stepped up their attempts to prise the England international away from United.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, United would be prepared to strike a deal with Juventus should their valuation of the player – believed to be worth between €35-40million – be met.

That means Juventus know what is required if they want to sign Greenwood ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The report in question states that Greenwood has already said ‘yes’ over a proposed move to Turin, though Juventus are confident they can negotiate a lower fee for his signature.

Thiago Motta, who is being tipped to leave Bologna for the Old Lady, is said to be intrigued by the idea of including Greenwood in his Juve side. The report states: “The green light from the Italian-Brazilian manager, who next week will be announced [as new head coach] by the Old Lady, has strengthened the resolve of [the club], who have been pressing Greenwood’s entourage for some time.”

Juventus could propose an exchange deal with two players mentioned in the article: Samuel Iling-Junior or Federico Chiesa.

While Greenwood is about to enter the final year in his United contract, United have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months to protect his value.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Mason Greenwood says ‘yes’ to Italian giants as transfer race heats up

Jun 7 2024, 9:51

Sir Alex Ferguson has edge over Pep Guardiola, says Rooney

Jun 7 2024, 9:20

Sporting Lisbon star wants Premier League move amid Manchester United links

Jun 7 2024, 6:42