Mason Greenwood ready to accept Juventus offer

Mason Greenwood is ready to leave Manchester United this summer after his loan spell at Getafe.

Greenwood was named as Getafe’s player of the season following an impressive loan spell in the Spanish capital in the 2023/24 campaign.

His sole season in Madrid yielded eight La Liga goals and six assists and Getafe are open to keeping him at the club next season.

However, despite both Getafe and Greenwood being open to an ongoing deal, United are pushing for a transfer fee in the region of €50m.

Despite the willingness of Greenwood and Getafe to maintain their link the club can only afford a loan offer.

Rumours of a move to another La Liga side have reduced in recent weeks with Serie A giants Juventus linked with a possible offer.

As per the latest from Marca, Juventus are confident of securing an agreement for Greenwood, but they will push for a reduced fee closer to €40m.