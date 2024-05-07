Mason Greenwood ‘will not go back to Manchester United’, says Getafe president

Atlético Madrid have also showed an interest in signing Mason Greenwood from Manchester United - Getty Images/Alex Caparros

Manchester United will look to sell Mason Greenwood this summer following his loan spell at Getafe, the Spanish club have confirmed.

Greenwood has been on loan with Getafe this season after United agreed he would resume his career away from Old Trafford following a six-month investigation into his conduct. Charges including attempted rape and assault had been dropped but United said they “recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career” at the club.

The 22-year-old has played regularly this season, scoring 10 goals in 29 starts, which has underlined his market value to United, who have told Getafe they will look to sell the player rather than have him back at the club.

Getafe are keen on another loan for Greenwood as they are restricted by financial regulations on spending.

“If it was up to the lad, his parents and the club [Getafe], I think he would continue for another year,” club president Ángel Torres told Radio Marca in Spain. “But regarding Manchester [United], the news that we have from last week where the [Getafe] sporting director went to England to see some games and was with them, is that if a good offer comes along, they would want to sell because he is not going to go back there [to Manchester].

“We’ll have to wait until the end of June. The family and the player are very comfortable and very happy here, with our fans. When he came here, he hadn’t played for 16 months. He has recovered his form, he has scored eight league goals and two in the Copa [del Rey]. The people and the coach are very happy with him. I think he will remain with us for another season, or at least until January. He is a good footballer.”

Telegraph Sport reported in February that Greenwood was on a shortlist of forwards at Atlético Madrid, although Torres says he is only aware of interest from Barcelona. Jadon Sancho was also loaned after being banished from Erik ten Hag’s first-team squad.

