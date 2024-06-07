Mason Greenwood’s move to Juventus could push Chiesa towards Roma

The fate of Mason Greenwood could contribute to Federico Chiesa’s rumored move to Roma.

As revealed by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Greenwood is reportedly closing in on a transfer to the Bianconeri who are ready to fulfill Manchester United’s request for the 22-year-old outcast.

According to the latest reports, Greenwood agreed to a move to Juve and the move could soon take place as part of a package deal with Samuel Iling-Junior headed to Old Trafford.

As a result of Greenwood’s potential move to Turin, Federico Chiesa may have an additional reason to seek a move out of Juventus after talks over a new contract failed to take off.

Greenwood’s arrival would further threaten Chiesa’s role in the team

Chiesa’s agent is set to meet with Roma next week and the discussion could revolve around a transfer to the Italian capital.