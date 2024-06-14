Mason Greenwood’s Juventus move could be facilitated by West Ham United



Reports on Manchester United star Mason Greenwood’s future are spawning quicker than Marcus Rashford can down tequilas.

Greenwood’s well-publicised criminal arrest and charges for assault and attempted rape left United politically and ethically obliged to find a new home for the young superstar, even though those charges were subsequently dropped.

And after a successful loan spell at Getafe, the 22 year old is now set to be sold as the Red Devils aim to boost their meagre £50 million transfer kitty.

Most of the talk this week has been about Juventus’ desperation to sign the Bradford-born forward, with The Metro claiming that the Old Lady have submitted a £40 million (€47.5m) bid.

Italian outlets such as Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport have also suggested Juve are poised to swoop for the winger but have not corroborated Metro’s highly dubious claim.

Meanwhile, calciomercato insist there have been no bids from Turin and that Juventus have to sell players before they can buy.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has corroborated this in his Daily Briefing this morning, but adds a further twist.

“There is interest from Juventus but they have to sell at least one offensive player before they can land the player,” Romano says.

“Matias Soulé is attracting concrete interest from West Ham and others but no formal bid yet … Juventus want around €40m to let Soulé leave the club, so it won’t be an easy negotiation.

Federico Chiesa is also expected to be sold as he is entering the last year of his contract and no agreement has been reached over an extension.

Romano insists that with Juve’s finances even tighter than United’s, the Red Devils would be prepared to send Greenwood on loan with compulsory purchase at the end of the term.

“We keep repeating since February, March that the Mason Greenwood story is over at Manchester United,” he said.

“It could be that kind of formula – a potential loan move with buy obligation not option.”

Far be it from us to question the great transfer guru, but it is hard to see how this would benefit United, who desperately need to raise cash on this year’s books in order to satisfy profit and sustainability rules.

A big downpayment or loan fee might be enough to tempt the United board, but the preference will still be an outright sale or perhaps a player exchange this summer.





