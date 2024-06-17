Mason Greenwood exit more advanced than Jadon Sancho’s probable transfer

Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho are both for sale.

It is believed Greenwood could be one of the first sales at Manchester United this summer, with the club emphasising the need to sell players before recruits can be added to the squad.

According to the Manchester Evening News, well-placed sources claim Greenwood’s probable departure is more “advanced” than Sancho’s, with United engaged with multiple clubs over both forwards.

Greenwood, 22, spent last season on loan at Getafe and it is understood that he would be keen to remain in Spain.

German and Italian clubs are interested in both players. Borussia Dortmund being one, having re-signed Sancho in January.

Dortmund have appointed Nuri Sahin as their new manager and he will get to have a say on which players are targeted by the German club this summer.

Sancho’s days are numbered at United since the club decided they would back Ten Hag into a third season as manager.

United value Sancho at £40m. Is Greenwood worth more or less?

