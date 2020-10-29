Mason Greenwood dedicates Champions League goal to Jeremy Wisten after Man City youngster's tragic death

Manchester United prodigy Mason Greenwood dedicated his opening goal against RB Leipzig to Jeremy Wisten, a former Manchester City academy player who tragically passed away earlier this week.

Wisten died at the age of just 17, with players across the country uniting in tributes towards the late defender, who had spent four years at City's academy.

After scoring the first goal in United's 5-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig, which Greenwood celebrated by pointing at the sky above Old Trafford, he wrote on Twitter: "That one was for you bro. RIP Jeremy Wisten."

A Gofundme page has raised over Â£7,000 for Wisten's funeral since Manchester City confirmed his passing in a statement.

"The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former Academy player Jeremy Wisten," the club wrote.

That one was for you bro ❤️ RIP Jeremy Wisten 🕊 pic.twitter.com/Njc2eRFcHk — Mason Greenwood (@masongreenwood) October 28, 2020

"We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time."