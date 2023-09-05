Mason Greenwood unveiled as Getafe player before crowd of thousands

Mason Greenwood has been loaned to La Liga club Getafe - PA/Isabel Infantes

Thousands of Getafe supporters flocked to see Mason Greenwood train for the first time on Tuesday as doubts grew over the Spanish club’s grasp of the controversy surrounding the Manchester United outcast.

Greenwood emerged to pyrotechnics, smoke and loud claps and cheers from Getafe fans who had queued in large numbers outside the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in anticipation of seeing the club’s new signing.

Some supporters sported ‘Greenwood 12’ shirts - the number he will wear - while others brandished banners and signs, one of which read ‘Mason G. Can you give me your T-shirt please?’

Greenwood drew huge applause when twice rounding team-mates to score in the training session alongside the club’s other new arrivals and told fans he was “very happy” to be there. “I am going to give my all for the team,” said Greenwood, who hopes to be involved in Getafe’s next game, at home to Osasuna, on Sunday week.

Getafe beat off competition from Lazio and other clubs to sign Greenwood on loan on deadline day last Friday. United are paying the majority of Greenwood’s £75,000-a-week wages and have not received a loan fee for the player.

Getafe fans surround Greenwood after his unveiling - PA/Isabel Infantes

Greenwood has not played competitive football since being suspended by United in January last year. In February, charges of attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour against Greenwood were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Services after key witnesses withdrew and new material came to light.

Yet Getafe have shown a lack of understanding of the legalities around the case. On Saturday, the Getafe coach Jose Bordalas said: “Everyone knows what happened and that it ended with a sentence that did not find him guilty [sic].”

And those struggles to grasp that the Greenwood case did not go to trial because the case was dropped were echoed by Ruben Reyes, the Getafe sporting director, in further, inaccurate remarks on Tuesday when quizzed about the player’s arrival.

Asked about the morale debate around the signing of Greenwood, Reyes told Cadena Cope: “No because there was a resolution. Who had to say [he can play] has already said it, and that is a judge. He is the absolute highest authority. What we have done is sign players who are ready to be signed.”

“He was in the market. There were others competing with us but with our strategy we convinced him to come here and play for our club. It was not easy. It’s the first time he’s been away from home, the first time he’s played abroad, but we did it.”

Rubes believes Greenwood will prove a hit in La Liga and a valuable addition to the club.

“He can complete the team. He can play with his left and right foot. He is a special talent, he is very agile,” he said.

“He is good at taking on players. We have suffered due to a lot of injuries but I think in a month’s time there will be a more positive outlook to the team.

“He is a player who has tremendous capabilities. He will surprise a lot of people in La Liga and our fans because he is a player who can make a difference, in the first training session here he arrived without much time to rest and he showed very good things.”