Mason Gillis 'deserves to play more.' But he makes most of minutes as Purdue beats Gophers.

WEST LAFAYETTE — With two minutes left in the game, Purdue was gasping for air to keep its lead over Minnesota.

No. 2 Purdue was up by just five points against unranked Minnesota — and that was after the Boilermakers fought back from a 10-point deficit near halftime, got a double-digit lead themselves, then let Minnesota creep back into the game in the homestretch. The Boilermakers desperately needed a spark to finish out the game.

That spark came off the bench in senior forward Mason Gillis.

Taking a quick pass from point guard Braden Smith at the right slot of the 3-point line, Gillis heaved the ball to the basket. Swish.

The Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2) were up by eight points, and it was exactly the breathing room they needed to finish off an eight-point, 84-76, victory.

And the confidence Gillis has built in his game allowed him to take that shot.

“I think a couple years ago, there would be times where I would catch the ball and not shoot it, just because I wasn’t as confident in myself,” he said. “But just over time, building the trust with Braden and the other point guards, and building trust in myself."

Gillis’ shot was the culmination of the Boilermakers’ comeback against the Golden Gophers (15-9, 6-7). It was one of the few times in its Big Ten campaign to repeat this season Purdue has been battle-tested.

When the Boilermakers were pushed in other Big Ten gauntlets, like Northwestern and Nebraska, they crumbled.

This time, Purdue fought back.

“It’s understanding that when you’re in the situation that we are (at halftime), that you’re not going to have success if you don’t defend, if you don’t guard people,” coach Matt Painter siad. “If we weren’t going to be better defensively, we weren’t going to win the game, and that’s what runs are. Runs are about getting stops. You can’t go on an 8-0 run without getting stops.”

And Gillis, even with the ups and downs of his Purdue career to this point, was an integral part of it. He finished with 14 points and 5-of-9 shooting (4-of-8 from 3) off the bench, as well as four rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes.

“I never stopped working, and coach Paint said just to keep going, keep doing your job, and it’ll all work out,” Gillis said. “That’s where we’re at. I want to win the game, and if it's my job to shoot 3s and rebound and cheer my team on, that’s where I’ve got to do my best.”

Gillis has been an off-and-on starter for Purdue throughout his four years in a Boilermaker uniform — he started 23 games in his freshman season, 25 as a sophomore, and 25 as a junior. He was a two-year fixture on Jon Rothstein’s “All-Glue Guy” team, averaging 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds as a junior.

Feb 15, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) and Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) celebrate after a play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Mackey Arena.

But ahead of this season, with Lance Jones transferring in from Southern Illinois, Painter had to make a decision. Both Jones and Gillis were worthy of a starting position; on nearly any other team than No. 2 in the nation, they would both be starters.

But this was Purdue. One of the two had to come off the bench.

“In my mind, we have four players that get the minutes they deserve, and then everyone else should play more,” Painter said. “... Every single guy on our team, Mason Gillis, deserves to play more. Every single one of them outside of those four guys do, but you’re trying to make it best for your team. And that’s hard.”

Still, Gillis is putting up similar averages to his first three years in West Lafayette. The forward is usually the first off the bench, averaging 19.8 minutes per game and 7 points per game — his highest average in his Purdue career.

The senior forward may not have a star next to his stats. But still acts like a starter, and Purdue nearly treats him like one.

