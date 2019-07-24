The Redskins released veteran linebacker Mason Foster on Tuesday less than 24 hours before training camp for the 2019 season opened in Richmond.

Foster played for Washington the last four seasons and served as defensive team captain in 2018. He also led the team in tackles twice, last season and in 2016.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While the football case for his release makes some sense, the timing sure seems weird. And that's what really bothered his agent, Blake Baratz.

even get a straight answer as to why. Keep in mind the team has been off for 5 weeks & he was the starting MLB the entire off season. I operate in good faith as a human being & as a business, I expect more from the @nfl and certain organizations in particular, we can be better. — Blake Baratz (@blakebaratz) July 23, 2019

Foster's time with the Redskins has not been without controversy. Last season, he made a series of negative comments towards the team's fan base via social media. He later claimed his cousin had control over the social media accounts. And in 2017, Foster lashed out against the Redskins via social media after being put on the injured reserve. He later called that a misunderstanding.

Throughout all of that, Redskins teammates and coaches always spoke highly of Foster. Head coach Jay Gruden defended Foster after last season' social media comments, as did many of his teammates. He was considered a locker room leader and accountable to the media after tough losses.

Story continues

In four years with the Redskins from 2015 to 2018, Foster played in 50 games and made 318 tackles. He logged 2.5 sacks and added three interceptions and six fumbles. He joined the team in October of 2015 as a free agent, and paired with Will Compton, the linebackers were a big part of a resurgent Redskins defense that notched turnovers at key times in a late-season march to an NFC East title.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Mason Foster's agent unhappy with Redskins' front office in Twitter thread originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington