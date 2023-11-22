As Mason football braces for first state title game, Gary Houghton's vision becomes reality

Mason's Kaleb Parrish celebrates after recovering a Walled Lake Western fumble during the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Walled Lake Western High School.

Gary Houghton had a vision.

He figured Mason had the ability to become more than just a solid football program in Greater Lansing. Houghton believed the Bulldogs could become a factor on the state level.

And he made that known when he interviewed for the Mason varsity coaching job when it became open following a 2016 season that ended with a 35-point loss to DeWitt in a district final.

Houghton ended up getting his shot. But he remembers people thinking he should be a little more realistic about those visions upon taking over.

"We had only won one (district title) ever," Houghton said. "I think that's what people sort of expected. You know once in a while we might win a district championship or get in the district championship. We'll win some conference titles now and then."

Mason head coach Gary Houghton presents the district championship trophy to the team after beating DeWitt on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Mason High School.

But Houghton remained committed to his plan of helping Mason make a jump. That was the case even after going 2-7 in his debut season in charge and following that with a 5-4 record in 2018.

And Houghton's faith in his long-term plan has been rewarded. In the five seasons since, the Bulldogs have lost just six games. Mason has put together four undefeated regular seasons and is now set to cap Houghton's seventh season in charge by playing for the Division 3 state title at 12:30 p.m. Sunday against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central at Ford Field.

It is the first state title game appearance in program history.

"From the beginning, I was telling people we're going to win a state title," Houghton said. "We're going to Ford Field. I needed people to get on board and believe and put the work in. It's a very cool feeling to see what's happened over the last five years with the amount of wins we've had, conference titles and district championships and regional championships and now getting over the hump to get to the championship.

"It's a great feeling and you feel like your effort is paying off. Our coaches have been doing an awesome job. Their hard work is certainly paying off as well."

A gradual climb

Mason's AJ Martel celebrates his touchdown against Detroit King during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Chelsea High School.

Mason had winning records in eight of the nine seasons prior to Houghton taking over and claimed the only district title in program history in 2014. But getting to its current heights — the Bulldogs own a Greater Lansing-best mark of 35-4 since the start of 2021 — has taken buy-in from all parties.

That started with a coaching staff Houghton aimed to assemble with like-minded people who could get X's and O's to resonate with players. He also wanted guys with coaching experience and some who played at Mason so he knew the success would mean something to them. Both offensive coordinator Chad Somerville and defensive coordinator Branden Bedes are among the alums on staff.

With everyone pulling in the same direction, the top-ranked Bulldogs have made a gradual climb the past five seasons, making history each step along the way.

It started in 2019 when Mason had its first perfect regular season in program history with players like Chance Strickland, Jack Gilchrist and Jedian Acevedo leading the way. The season ended with disappointment when Mason was upset by St. Johns — a team it beat in the regular season — in its playoff opener.

Mason senior lineman Nick Saade was a water boy that year and remembered the disappointment from that moment and players being fired up for the following season.

Mason's head coach Gary Houghton looks on during the first quarter in the game against Walled Lake Western on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Walled Lake Western High School. Houghton has guided Mason to a 52-6 record since the start of the 2019 season, which includes five league titles, three district championships and three regional crowns.

Mason duplicated that success in 2020, completing the COVID-19 shortened regular season unbeaten. The Bulldogs were among the top-ranked teams in Division 3 and dominated their first two playoff games before being routed by eventual state champion DeWitt, 43-0, in the district final.

AJ Martel, who became the school's all-time leading rusher earlier this fall, contributed out of the backfield as a freshman that fall and saw the program's potential then.

The Bulldogs built on that moment in 2021 to make more history. After a 2-2 start, Mason put things together. It got help to claim a share of a third straight CAAC Red title and then avenged an earlier loss to Haslett to capture just the second district title in school history.

Mason's Nick Saade, right, hugs quarterback Cason Carswell on the sideline late during the fourth quarter in the game against DeWitt on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Mason High School.

Mason followed that win with an upset of Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice to claim the first regional title in program history and earn a school-record 10th win.

"I would say that Brother Rice win was sort of almost like a crossroads for us," Houghton said. "You look at what has happened to Brother Rice since then and what has happened to us and it is like the collision of those two programs when we upset them was just a catalyst to make us even better. We had that much more experience and confidence.

"The Brother Rice win — if you were to look at it like a graph — from that point on things really changed for our program."

While the state tournament run ended with a semifinal loss to Detroit King, Saade said the playoff journey that season was significant.

"A little bit of a spark was created when we played Brother Rice with seeing everybody do something that we didn't know for a fact that we could do," Saade said.

Taking the final step

Mason celebrates after beating Detroit King in the state semifinal on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Chelsea High School.

Mason made more history last fall, winning a school-record 12 games before being stopped once again by Detroit King in the state semifinals.

The Bulldogs entered this season under a big spotlight after the back-to-back runs to the final four. The program was picked to be one of the state's best, with a veteran-laden group featuring the likes of Martel, Saade, Kaleb Parrish, Cason Carswell, Tyler Baker, Derek Badgley and many others who had been part of both regional championships.

And Mason has lived up to every bit of the lofty expectations. The Bulldogs are 13-0 and have been ranked No. 1 in Division 3 for most of the season, with their first 11 wins coming by at least 15 points.

But there have been challenges recently. After blowing out Walled Lake Western during the regular season, the Bulldogs overcame a two-score deficit in the second half to win the rematch between the teams in overtime and claim a third straight regional title on Nov. 10.

Then Mason managed to take the next step last Saturday by getting over the hump against King with a 26-20 state semifinal win at Chelsea High School. That win set the stage for Sunday's historic moment.

"(Where we are now) just shows that Mason has taken a huge stride (in my varsity career)," Martel said. "We've had good teams every year, but this year is the best one yet. We're still not done."

Mason senior Nick Wells, who had the game-clinching interception against King, agreed.

"You can just see the maturity, the leadership and the buy-in that we've had in these four years (to get here)," Wells said. "Every year we've gone up and up and up. Hopefully this year we can take it all."

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on X @brian_calloway.

