Mason Falslev withdraws from transfer portal, will return to Utah State

Utah State guard Mason Falslev throws down one of the three dunks he had on three consecutive possessions against during the Aggies' rout of Northwest Nazerene on Dec. 9, 2023, at the Spectrum in Logan. | Jeff Hunter

Jerrod Calhoun just notched his first win at Utah State.

Aggies guard Mason Falslev is withdrawing from the transfer portal to stay in Logan, he announced in an Instagram post Friday.

Cache Valley’s own is back. Mason Falslev will return to Utah State for his redshirt sophomore season. Massive recruiting win for Jerrod Calhoun pic.twitter.com/mWzc99TVQI — The Aggship (@TheAggship) April 5, 2024

The Cache Valley native played in 34 games his redshirt freshman campaign and averaged 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assist per contest, emerging as a breakout contributor for the surprising 28-7 Aggies squad.

Falslev entered the portal after Danny Sprinkle took the head coach job at Washington, but has now seemingly been convinced to stay with the program by new head coach Calhoun.

The coach said his “sole focus” was to retain Utah State’s existing core during his introductory press conference Tuesday.

Falslev was the first Aggie to enter the portal following the coaching change and was then joined by Great Osobor, Ian Martinez, Javon Jackson and Dallin Grant. None of his former teammates have committed elsewhere yet.