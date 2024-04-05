Mason Falslev returning to Utah State

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Less than two weeks after entering the transfer portal, Mason Falslev announced on Instagram that he is returning to Utah State for his sophomore season.

“Once an Aggie, always an Aggie,” the 6-foot-3 Utah State guard wrote.

After head coach Danny Sprinkle left for Washington, Falslev announced he was entering the transfer portal. But after meeting with new head coach Jerrod Calhoun, Falslev decided to stay at Utah State.

The former Sky View High star is expected to play a key role on the defending Mountain West Conference champions.

On Wednesday, Mountain West Player of the Year Great Osobor announced he was entering the portal, as was Utah State’s second leading scorer, Ian Martinez. Backup Javon Jackson is also in the portal.

After winning its first outright Mountain West title, Utah State won its first NCAA Tournament game in 23 years beating TCU, before losing to top-seeded Purdue in the second round.

