Mason Crosby will reportedly be signed to Rams' practice squad

Mason Crosby is returning to the NFL and for the first time in his 17-year career he will be kicking for a team other than the Green Bay Packers.

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to sign the 39-year-old Crosby this week to their practice squad with the intention of elevating him to the NFL roster, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Crosby has not played since last season when he went 25-for-29 on field goal attempts with the Packers. He did attend workouts earlier this season with the Rams, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants, but did not catch on with those teams at the time. Los Angeles ended up signing Lucas Havrisik to replace Brett Maher and Havrisik has missed two field goals and an extra point in their last two games.

Rams head coach Sean McVay had expressed confidence that Havrisik was the guy for their kicking issues. That confidence looks to be gone now.

Havrisik will remain with the Rams for now, but that could change depending on how this week goes for Crosby in practice. Crosby can be elevated three times before he would need to be officially signed to the active roster.

The Packers moved on from Crosby, a 2007 sixth-round pick, after last season and drafted Anders Carlson in the sixth round in 2023.

Crosby is the Packers' all-time leading scorer (1,918) and was part of their Super Bowl-winning team in 2011.