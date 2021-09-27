Mason Crosby nails 51-yard field goal to lift Green Bay Packers over San Francisco 49ers

In Sunday Night Football Thriller, the Green Bay Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 30-28, when Mason Crosby kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired.

The kick was Crosby’s 26th straight successful field goal.

The winner came after the 49ers had scored with 37 seconds left to go ahead 28-27 on a Jimmy Garoppolo pass to Kyle Juszczyk.

That completed an 8-play, 75-yard drive.

On the final march, Rodgers had no timeouts but managed to get the Packers in position to kick the winning field goal.

Rodgers connected twice with Davante Adams for 42 yards.