Running back Aaron Jones‘ injury status has drawn a lot of attention in Green Bay over the last couple of weeks, but he’s not the only member of the team who has been out of practice.

Kicker Mason Crosby has missed both days of work this week with calf and back injuries. If Crosby is unable to play, it will be the first time in a long time that someone other than Crosby has kicked for the Packers.

Crosby has appeared in all 214 regular season games and 20 postseason games that the Packers have played since the start of the 2007 season.

Packers special teams coach Shawn Mennenga said, via SI.com, that he’s “confident” Crosby will be able to play. The team does not have a kicker on the practice squad to call up if he can’t, but they did schedule a workout for Nick Vogel on Saturday so he had time to go through the COVID-19 protocols he needs to pass to be eligible to play against the Vikings.

Mason Crosby misses second straight practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk