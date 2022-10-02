Mason Crosby kicks game-winning field goal for Packers as OT expires

The Green Bay Packers went down to the last second of overtime Sunday against the New England Patriots before escaping Lambeau Field with a victory.

Mason Crosby kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired in the extra session to give the Packers the 27-24 victory.

It came in a game that saw New England have to use third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe, who was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Western Kentucky.

Mac Jones was out due to an ankle injury. Brian Hoyer started and was lost with a head injury.

The Patriots held tough and even led in the fourth quarter 24-17 before Aaron Rodgers hit Romeo Doubs with a 13-yard TD pass.

It was the 500th TD pass of Rodgers’ career.

In overtime both teams had chances.

Finally, Rodgers took control and led a 12-play, 77-yard drive that took 6:47 and culminated with Crosby’s kick that lifted Green Bay to 3-1 and dropped New England to 1-3.

