Mason Crosby is kicking from boat, everywhere else to remind NFL teams he still has it

Mason Crosby's video reel is plenty long with a catalogue full of spectacular kicks across a 16-year NFL career that will eventually put him in the Packers Hall of Fame.

Crosby, who has a dozen game-winners to his name, has kicked in the heat, the cold, the rain, snow, on turf and on grass. You can now add from a boat.

The Packers' all-time points leader showed off his accuracy when he kicked from a boat a few weeks ago while out on the water. If there was a floating field goal post on the pier it would have been right down the middle.

"Bet @bennypontoons haven’t been used for kicking too often! All about the timing," Crosby wrote on Instagram accompanied by the video.

The video appears to be another way of Crosby showing NFL general managers that he shouldn't be kicking from boats but in NFL stadiums in 2023.

Crosby, who remains unsigned after the Packers moved on from the 38-year-old this offseason, has posted several audition-like videos on his social media accounts over the last month of him kicking field goals at various football fields.

Last month, he posted a clip of himself training and drilling a 55-yard kick. That boot led to Crosby's longtime teammate Aaron Rodgers responding in the comments: "Old Guys" with two flexing emojis and a heart.

His most recent video Aug. 1 from a high school field in Brentwood, Tennessee, shows him making five kicks all 50 yards or greater, including two 60-yarders.

"Last season was a battle, working hard the whole time trying to regain leg strength after a late summer surgery," Crosby wrote on Instagram. "It feels good to be able to swing unrestricted and smooth from these distances and see my strength back to where it was pre-op."

Crosby didn't miss any games in 2022 but his preparations for the season began late into training camp after he had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee during the summer. He was out for six weeks to recover.

He went on to make 86.2% of his kicks, 13 percentage points better than 2021. He was also 37 of 39 on extra points in 2022.

The Packers have turned the page to rookie kicker Anders Carlson, who has improved after a shaky start to training camp. It's the first time since 2006 that someone other than Crosby will be kicking for the Packers.

Here is more of Crosby kicking in case you wanted a reminder of what the Packers legend can do. Crosby just hopes NFL teams take notice.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mason Crosby kicks from boat to remind NFL teams he still has it