Mason Crosby, Evan McPherson have miserable kicking luck in Packers-Bengals game

Crosby, McPherson have miserable kicking luck in Packers-Bengals game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sunday's Green Bay Packers-Cincinnati Bengals game featured a historically awful feat.

Kickers Mason Crosby and Evan McPherson just couldn't find a way to get the ball through the uprights, missing five consecutive field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime.

After Joe Burrow led the Bengals down the field to tie the game with under seven minutes left to play, Aaron Rodgers led a last-minute drive down to the Bengals' 33-yard line to give Crosby an opportunity to put the Packers up with 1:15 left.

Crosby, who had made 27 straight field goals and his first three attempts of the game, proceeded to miss three straight attempts of 36 yards, 51 yards and 41 yards.

McPherson also had opportunities to win the game for the Bengals but missed attempts of 57 yards and 49 yards. On the 49-yard attempt, McPherson appeared to have celebrated early, only to be disappointed once he saw the kick sail left and hit the flag at the top of the upright.

It hit the flag?!



📺: #GBvsCIN on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/zeLsexFvwA — NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021

It wasn't until about two minutes left in overtime that Crosby finally got his chance to redeem himself, drilling at a 49-yard attempt through the uprights to give the Packers a wild win at Paul Brown Stadium.

Nevertheless, the insane sequence to end the game was a reminder of how nothing is promised in the NFL

At the end of the day, Green Bay got the win, which is all that matters for Rodgers, Crosby and the Packers anyway.