Mason Crosby bounces back from 3 missed field goals to seal Packers' wild OT win over Bengals

CINCINNATI - The Green Bay Packers outlasted the Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 on Sunday in a wild overtime game, winning on a 49-yard field goal by Mason Crosby.

Crosby had missed on two earlier game-winning attempts.

The Bengals appeared to have won when rookie kicker Evan McPherson missed a 49-yard attempt late in the OT period.

The Packers (4-1) got an interception from linebacker De'Vondre Campbell on the first play of overtime but Crosby missed a 40-yard field goal.

The Packers had blown a 22-14 lead in the fourth quarter and barely survived when McPherson hit the upright on a 57-yard attempt with under a minute left.

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal from he hold of Corey Bojorquez in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

Crosby, whose team-record streak of 27 straight field goal ended earlier in the day, had an earlier chance to win it on the last play of regulation when he was wide left on a 52-yard attempt.

This article originally appeared on Packers News: Mason Crosby's OT field goal lifts Packers to win after 3 late misses