Mason County Fair returns Monday

Aug. 6—POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Fair returns on Monday with a full schedule of events featuring activities for the entire family and nightly entertainment on its main stage.

On opening night, the popular Fair Queen Contest returns at 8:30 p.m., with seven contestants vying to wear the crown. Then, musical artists will take the stage to perform throughout the rest of the week. Known as the largest county fair in the state of West Virginia, Mason is also known for attracting musical talent from both near and far, including national recording acts.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

The fair will showcase popular local musicians including Jesse Crawford, Flatrock Revival and Connor Christian. Concerts start at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

A night of gospel, contemporary Christian music and clogging is slated for the fair's main stage. First up, a local gospel group to be announced performs at 6:30 p.m.; at 7 p.m. the Twin River Cloggers perform; then at 7:30 p.m. Lifespring Community Church Praise Band takes the stage. Headlining the night at 8 p.m. is New Heights Collective.

Thursday, Aug. 12

A definite crowd pleaser returns at 7:30 p.m. with the Lip Sync Battle on the main stage.

Friday, Aug. 13

Taking the mains stage at 9 p.m. is country singer, Callista Clark. Clark's single, "It's 'Cause I am" released this year peaked at 27 on the U.S. Country Airplay charts.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Closing out the fair on Saturday night is country superstar Tracy Byrd with local country singer songwriter Matthew Adam Metheney as the opener. Metheney, who has a loyal, local following, takes the main stage at 7 p.m. with his brand of country music. Byrd had a slew of hits in the 1990's and has upcoming tour dates with Blake Shelton on the Friends and Heroes 2021 tour.

Admission prices available on the fair's website include:

Children two years of age and younger are admitted free.

Daily admission is $10 — Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday (carnival included). Daily admission tickets include carnival all six days.

Season Passes are $25 all week (includes entertainment and stage shows, but does not include carnival).

Season Pass holders may purchase a daily ride stamp for $6 at the carnival.

Special "Discount Days" are:

Tuesday — Senior Citizens Day, all seniors over age 60 are admitted free.

Discount Day will be held on Wednesday, of the fair from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., $5 per person (includes carnival rides). Season ticket holders can purchase a ride ticket for $4, before 3 p.m.

Arm bands will be given to each individual to wear on a daily basis upon paid admission.

As previously reported by the Register, season passes for the 2021 Mason County Fair are now available at local businesses and through the fair board.

Passes can be purchased from fair board members or the following local businesses: Bob's Market and Greenhouse, City Nation Bank — Mason, New Haven and Point Pleasant, Farmers Bank — Mason and Point Pleasant, Fruth Pharmacy, Hogg & Zuspan — Point Pleasant, Mt. Alto Food Mart, New Haven Pharmacy, Ohio Valley Bank — Mason and Point Pleasant, Piggly Wiggly, Point Pleasant Ag Service, Sassafras Tire, Thompson's, Tobacco King, Victoria's Prom and Bridal, WVU Extension Office and Yauger Farm Supply.

Monday's fair schedule is as follows:

8 a.m. Showmanship — Hogs, Goats, Lambs, Heifers, Feeder Calves, Steers;

10:30 a.m. Youth 4-H Horse Show;

Noon Balloon Games;

1 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull (Inside Stage);

3:45 p.m. Jason Eades Memorial Scholarship Award;

4 p.m. Junior Market Hog Show;

5 p.m. Little Mister and Miss Mason County (Main Stage);

7 p.m. PPJSHS Bands — Junior and Senior Bands (Outside);

7 p.m. H&H Ranch and Rodeo at Pull Track;

8 p.m. Fair Dedication;

8:30 p.m. Fair Queen Contest (Main Stage);

8:30 p.m. Annette Hanes Award;

9:30 p.m. Greasy Pig (After Hog Show);

11 p.m. Gates Close.

The fair parade kicks off at noon today in downtown Point Pleasant. Lineup is at 11 a.m. near Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. The parade will travel its normal route, north along Main Street.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

