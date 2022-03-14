Mason Cole intends to sign three-year deal with Pittsburgh Steelers
The Minnesota Vikings are losing their first free agent of the year with center Mason Cole reportedly agreeing to a three-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the intended signing on Monday.
Cole joined the Vikings last year after spending his previous three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Now, he’ll be taking his talents to the AFC to help in pass protection for either Mitchell Trubisky or Mason Rudolph.