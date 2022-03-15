Mason Cole intends to sign with Steelers

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky isn’t the only player planning to sign with the Steelers once the new league year starts on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that interior offensive lineman Mason Cole plans to leave the Vikings for a three-year deal in Pittsburgh. No other terms of the deal are known at this point.

Cole was a 2018 third-round pick in Arizona who was traded to the Vikings before last season. He made starts at both guard and center in Minnesota last season and has started 39 games overall during his NFL career.

The Steelers offensive line may lose guard Trai Turner as he’s still set for free agency and needs to be in better form in front of Trubisky or any other quarterback for the offense to take a step forward from last season.

