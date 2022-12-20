Mason Cobb’s value to USC is clear: He can tackle

Mason Cobb, who entered the transfer portal this month, announced his commitment to Lincoln Riley and USC on Monday night. Cobb led Oklahoma State with 96 tackles and 13 tackles for loss this season while also recording two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in the 2022 season.

“I will forever be grateful for my time in Stillwater,” Cobb said. “After long conversations with my family members and mentors, I would like to announce that I have officially entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. I will always be a Cowboy at heart. It’s time for me to move onto the next chapter in my life and make the decision that’s best for me.”

Add another star from another college to transfer to USC. The 2023 USC roster may be even better than the Year 1 team in the Lincoln Riley era which impressed us all season.

USC struggled to tackle for much of the season, especially in its two losses against Utah and most particularly against Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. Mason Cobb’s identity as a consistent, reliable, high-volume tackler is precisely what makes him such a crucial addition to the USC roster.

The transfer portal is closed to nongraduates until Monday. The portal will stay open to nongraduates through Jan. 18.

There will be another 15-day open period from May 1-15.

