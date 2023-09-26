The Mason Cobb-Raesjon Davis situation requires nuanced thinking at USC

USC linebacker Mason Cobb did not look good against Arizona State. His speed did not seem up to par. Why did the coaching staff give him so many reps? Why didn’t Raesjon Davis play more? These are good questions from USC fans after the Arizona State game.

Let’s talk about this point a little more.

On the matter of Mason Cobb specifically, let’s realize that Cobb did not play since the San Jose State opener. He had not played any of the previous three weekends (one of which USC had off). The coaching staff needed to put Cobb on the field and give him a vigorous, strenuous workout. If he wasn’t up to par, accumulated rust played a role. He needed the playing time. Cobb is now in a better situation in terms of building up stamina and fitness heading into the Colorado game. He needs to be in game shape for Notre Dame on October 14.

However, while the coaching staff did need to give Cobb a lot of reps, there has to be some way that Raesjon Davis gets more playing time. Davis was one of the very few USC players who played well in the Cotton Bowl against Tulane. He has not been overextended in terms of workload. The staff has to find a way to get him on the field and give him more of a chance to contribute. Linebacker play was not great against Arizona State. Raesjon Davis deserves a chance to see what he can do. It might change the dynamic on this defense for the better.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire