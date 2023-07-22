Mason Cobb calls USC teammate Bear Alexander a ‘freak’ at Pac-12 media day

Matt Wadleigh
·3 min read

USC linebacker Mason Cobb wanted to be a Trojan. He was an Oklahoma State Cowboy, but he wanted to play for Lincoln Riley, whom Oklahoma State defeated in Riley’s very last game as OU’s head coach before he went to USC.

Cobb and Riley have both left an Oklahoma-based college football program to join USC. It’s not a surprise that Riley wanted Cobb to represent the Trojans and their defense at Pac-12 media day in Las Vegas on Friday.

As reported by 247Sports and USC writer Chris Trevino, Mason Cobb called USC teammate Bear Alexander a “freak” at Pac-12 media day.

“That guy’s a freak, man,” Cobb told USCFootball.com. “He’s quick, explosive, works hard. Quiet kid. I can’t wait to see him in pads.”

Get more reactions from Cobb and other primary figures at USC and the Pac-12 from the media day marathon in Las Vegas:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

