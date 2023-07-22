Mason Cobb calls USC teammate Bear Alexander a ‘freak’ at Pac-12 media day

USC linebacker Mason Cobb wanted to be a Trojan. He was an Oklahoma State Cowboy, but he wanted to play for Lincoln Riley, whom Oklahoma State defeated in Riley’s very last game as OU’s head coach before he went to USC.

Cobb and Riley have both left an Oklahoma-based college football program to join USC. It’s not a surprise that Riley wanted Cobb to represent the Trojans and their defense at Pac-12 media day in Las Vegas on Friday.

As reported by 247Sports and USC writer Chris Trevino, Mason Cobb called USC teammate Bear Alexander a “freak” at Pac-12 media day.

“That guy’s a freak, man,” Cobb told USCFootball.com. “He’s quick, explosive, works hard. Quiet kid. I can’t wait to see him in pads.”

Get more reactions from Cobb and other primary figures at USC and the Pac-12 from the media day marathon in Las Vegas:

Watch our 1-on-1 interview with #USC LB Mason Cobb at Pac-12 Media Day. He talked about the honor of representing the team here as a newcomer (see clip), what’s surprised him so far in his time with the program, Tackett Curtis, Raesjon Davis and more.https://t.co/vQ1n3dIfj7 pic.twitter.com/bI9xEizwc0 — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) July 21, 2023

USC linebacker Mason Cobb told me today that every player on the Trojans' roster has hit 18 mph or higher in a sprint this offseason, according to their GPS tracking system. Georgia transfer defensive lineman Bear Alexander hit 20 mph, he said. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) July 21, 2023

We have a running #Pac12MediaDay blog with @KimGrinolds catching up with a number of players and coaches throughout the day. He just spoke with USC LB Mason Cobb about current UW DB Jabbar Muhammad. They both played at Oklahoma State. @Dawgman247 https://t.co/VJQhzhgIZN — Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) July 21, 2023

New #USC LB Mason Cobb says his trip to Vegas was his first in a private jet. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) July 21, 2023

Side session with USC QB Caleb Williams and LB Mason Cobb at Pac-12 Medi… https://t.co/PTCZmFulGz via @YouTube — Byron Gray (@ByronGr62777726) July 21, 2023

Caleb Williams is excited new LB Mason Cobb is a Trojanhttps://t.co/fmPjVAPVvQ — College Football On ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsCFB) July 21, 2023

I went 1-on-1 with 30 different players & coaches at Pac-12 media day. Bo Nix, Caleb Williams, Chip Kelly, Dan Lanning, Lincoln Riley, Jonathan Smith, Michael Penix Jr., Kyle Whittingham, Kalen DeBoer and more. 12 of the best interviews in one place: https://t.co/9QjRKIjRby — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) July 22, 2023

The Pac-12 tried to make media day about football. It was a big lift. Read: https://t.co/GeAeW2t5jp — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) July 21, 2023

Catch up on everything Colorado-related that you may have missed from Pac-12 media day https://t.co/ufddiEjfiw — ColoradoBuffaloesWire (@BuffaloesWire) July 22, 2023

Unlike some other college football coaches, USC’s Lincoln Riley praised what Coach Prime has done so far at Colorado https://t.co/LM20Ec7Zrp — ColoradoBuffaloesWire (@BuffaloesWire) July 22, 2023

Will be joining @MarkRogersTV shortly after 10pm eastern/7pm pacific to discuss Pac 12 Media Day.https://t.co/FVw327FiwV — Tony Siracusa (@TonyBruin) July 22, 2023

